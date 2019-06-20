Radhika Apte wins 'Digital Disruptor of the Year' at Grazia Millennial Awards

bollywood

Radhika Apte walked the red carpet wearing an edgy velvety dress with a combination of black and hues of pink at 2019 Grazia Millennial Awards.

Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte has won the 'Digital Disruptor of the Year award' at Grazia Millennial awards while she continues to rule over all the screens across delivering stellar and unconventional performances. Radhika Apte known for her brave choice of films has spread her charms with top-notch roles- be it films or OTT platforms. The actress who has been constantly seen on an OTT platform with her 'omnipresence' all across is now receiving offers from many storytellers of different platforms- which makes her worthy of this title.

Radhika walked the red carpet wearing an edgy velvety dress with a combination of black and hues of pink. She completed the look with a prominent ox-blood shade of lip tint and looked every bit gorgeous at the event.

Riding high on the success of her recent projects namely, Andhadhun and the acclaimed web series, Sacred Games, the Indie star of Bollywood, Radhika Apte is known for her unconventional portrayals and continues to rule over the hearts of the audience with her work.

Radhika's two movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list and her "omnipresence" is much talked about with the screen presence she possesses. Radhika Apte's acting has spoken louder than her words ever since she made her debut with a short film, Ahalya- a character nested in the hearts of the audiences and the filmmakers, alike.

Also read: Grazia Millennial 2019: Deepika, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday groupfie is ruling the internet

The actress who is constantly seen on an OTT platform with her 'omnipresence' all across is now receiving offers from many storytellers of different platforms. Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates