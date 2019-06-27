Radhika Apte reveals she didn't get Vicky Donor because she was 'overweight by a few kilos'

bollywood

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte, known for her real and relevant performances in critically acclaimed movies like Andhadhun, Parched, Pad Man, and more, lost out on a movie because she was 'overweight by a few kilos'. The actress revealed this on a chat show recently.

Radhika Apte said that this incident occurred when she was shortlisted for Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam-starrer Vicky Donor. Radhika revealed that she was initially confirmed for Vicky Donor, but was later rejected. She said, "I had gone on a holiday for a month, drank a lot of beer, ate loads of food. I told them that I'll come back and lose it. But they did not want to take a chance," Apte said.

Radhika Apte further added that it was after losing out on Vicky Donor that she became conscious about her diet. "I don't get affected by rejection at work, but the weight thing really messed with my head," she said.

Apparently, the decision was taken because Ayushmann Khurrana, who made his debut with the film, was quite skinny at the time, and his pairing with Radhika may not have worked. The pair, however, was seen opposite each other in the 2018 film Andhadhun.

At a recent event, Radhika Apte spoke about her characters and how they are different from one another. The actress said, "The roles that I have done are very normal, I had people around me like my roles." She added, "My roles are apart from the mainstream cinema, where actors are dancing around and are way too sweet."

Radhika recently won the Digital Disruptor of the Year award at a popular award function, and she continues to rule with her stellar and unconventional performances. Radhika, known for her brave choice of films, has spread her charms with top-notch roles - be it films or OTT platforms. Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair were last seen sharing screen space in a web series.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here.