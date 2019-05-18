Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing in her throwback graduation photo

famous-personalities

Radhika Merchant completed her graduation from the New York University, in Politics and Economics. She has worked as Sales Executive in 2017 at Isprava, a real estate firm

Radhika Merchant. Pic/Instagram

A photo of Radhika Merchant has gone viral on Instagram showing her laughing uncontrollably at her graduation ceremony. Radhika, daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare is rumoured to be dating Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, although it is to be noted that there has been no official confirmation about the relationship by either family.

Radhika did her schooling from Mumbai's Cathedral and John Connon School and École Mondiale World School before completing her IB Diploma from BD Somani International School.

Radhika Merchant hit the headlines after she performed on Ghoomar song with the brides-to-be, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta, during the former's engagement ceremony.

Radhika Mehta is a permanent fixture in the Ambani household and is seen attending various ceremonies as a part of the family. The Ambanis were spotted at the private airport in Mumbai leaving for Hyderabad to witness the power-packed IPL match. Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani were captured at the private jet airport in Mumbai. Radhika was last spotted with the Ambanis during the final of Indian Premier League. She also posed with the trophy.

