Radio City AGM leaves shareholders impressed

national

Healthy rise in revenue in 2017-18, spot in top 10 in Great Places To Work survey discussed at meet

(From left) Chirag Bagadia, company secretary; Prashant Domadia, chief financial officer; Anuj Puri, independent director; Vijay Tandon, chairman; Mahendra Mohan Gupta, chairman, Jagran Prakashan; Apurva Purohit, director; Madhukar Kamath, independent director; Ashit Kukian, chief executive officer,Ã‚Â RadioÃ‚Â City, and Shailesh Gupta, director, Jagran Prakashan, at the 19th Annual General Meeting of Music Broadcast Limited

Music Broadcast Limited concluded its 19th Annual General Meeting last week and saw an encouraging response from stakeholders. The meet was addressed by board members and the senior management, who spoke about the company's performance for the fiscal year 2017-2018.

The meeting was chaired by Vijay Tandon, chairman; Apurva Purohit, director; Prashant Domadia, chief financial officer; Anuj Puri, independent director; Madhukar Kamath, independent director; Ashit Kukian, chief executive officer and Chirag Bagadia, company secretary. Also, present were Mahendra Mohan Gupta, chairman of the holding company, Jagran Prakashan, and Shailesh Gupta, director, Jagran Prakashan.

Tandon highlighted the company's revenue of Rs 298.24 cr in 2017-18, compared to Rs 271.42 cr in 2016-17, a growth of 10 per cent. Net profit increased by 41%, up Rs 51.72 cr against Rs 36.66 cr last year.

Music Broadcast Limited, Radio City's parent company, has a pan-India presence across 40 radio stations, including the recently acquired Friends 91.9 FM in Kolkata (subject to MIB approvals). With this acquisition, the company's reach/coverage increased from 62% to 72% of the FM population.

Tandon also highlighted that the company ranked eighth among 100 best organisations to work with in India, and the title of 'Best' in Media and Entertainment industry and Career Management category.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates