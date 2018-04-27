Radio City Mumbai City Icon 2018 was a star-studded event

The grand awards night was attended by eminent personalities from Bollywood, Politics and Business like Mayor of Mumbai, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, actor/ model Sudhanshu Pandey



Mayor of Mumbai, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar giving away an award to Global Colors and Chemal LTD in the excellence in Home Decor category at Radio City's Mumbai City Icon 2018

The grand awards night was attended by eminent personalities from Bollywood, politics and business like Mayor of Mumbai, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, actor/ model Sudhanshu Pandey, versatile singer Neha Bhasin and Mr Sanjay Nirupam, President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Radio City's RJ Salil, Archana and Gaurav entertained the audience and kept the events' spirit high.



Actor Sudhanshu Pandey gives an award to Furtados School of music in excellence in school of music category at Radio City's Mumbai City Icon 2018



Singer Neha Bhasin giving away an award to Mordern V.R Security Force (India) in excellence in Security Services at Radio City's Mumbai City Icon 2018



Mr Sanjay Nirupam, President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee giving an award to Vijay Institute for excellence in education category at Radio City Mumbai City Icon 2018



Radio City's RJ Salil and Archana giving away an award to phoenix market city for excellence in most preferred shopping destination at Radio City's Mumbai City Icon 2018

The event was hosted by famous TV and Social Media personality, Ketan Singh, who tickled the audience with his stand-up comedy act. Radio City's Mumbai City Icon 2018 was a successful event that got together various businesses under one roof and awarded the best of the best in each sector.

