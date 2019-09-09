Radio City Super Singer Season 11 crowns the best singing sensations of India

Radio City, India’s leading radio network, culminated the grand finale of Suzuki Gixxer presents Radio City Super Singer Season 11, India’s biggest singing talent hunt on radio, in a glittering ceremony held at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. The 11th edition witnessed a phenomenal response with the county’s best voices battling it out for the coveted title for over 4 weeks. An overwhelming 4.6 lakh registrations were received across all Radio City markets, cementing the undisputed legacy of the initiative.

The evening witnessed Delhiites walk to the scintillating finale between the top five contenders– Tanisha Datta, Manjeet Tanwar, Riya Bhatt, Abhinav Nagpal, and Sheetal Rawat. Musical Maestro and King of Pop Daler Mehndi crowned Radio City Super Singer Tanisha Datta as the winner; who was also awarded a cash prize of INR 1 Lakh. Having successfully mesmerized both the audiences and the panel of judges with their mind-blowing performances, the singers ensured the 11th season of Radio City Super Singer culminated to a crackling finale.

Expressing his delight at the successful completion of the 11th season of Radio City Super Singer, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “India has an untapped pool of talented individuals who are always on the lookout for opportunities to prove their mettle to the rest of the nation. In the past 11 years, Radio City Super Singer has ensured that every aspiring singer of India gets a platform to showcase their talent to the country and catapult their dreams into reality. I congratulate this year’s winners and the finalists for putting up a great show. A special thanks to Mr. Daler Mehndi who has not only equally contributed in this journey by being an excellent mentor and guide but has also been a great judge for so many years. It is always a delight and a great honour to have him as an integral part of such talent hunts!

And kudos to the Radio City team for their ceaseless drive to keep up the momentum year after year, and for helping Radio City Super Singer to continue to achieve the zenith of glory.”

RCSS season 11’s judge, King of Pop Daler Mehndi lauded Radio City for the continual efforts year on year. The voice behind powerful hits like Dangal, Baahubali and Jagga Jiteya from Uri: The Surgical Strike said, “With Radio City, it always gives me a feeling of coming back home. I want the aspiring singers and performers to always remember these golden rules to success - train hard, keep yourself grounded and talk to the divine. Always remember the basics, just focus on your journey and never adulterate your desire with wrong actions. Trust me, then ageless success will be yours.

Platforms like Radio City Super Singer help us discover talent who can be the bright future of the music industry. Kudos to Radio City on achieving another milestone with the 11th season and I wish the winner and the contestants much success and a great future ahead. Wishing Radio City all the best for their future endeavours. Rab Rakha!”

Radio City Super Singer has been Radio City’s flagship property that has witnessed a popularity swell since its inception and has successfully completed 11 eventful years of giving the industry some of the best voices like Harjot Kaur, Manya Narang, and Sri Ganesh to name a few. The talent hunt reached over 69 million listeners through its 360-degree presence across on-air, on-ground, and digital mediums. The nominations were invited through walk-ins to Radio City studios, at malls across cities, through IVRS, social media platforms and Radio City branded vehicles which were moving across cities. Over 17.6 thousand test drives were reported on the ground for Suzuki Gixxer further showcasing the extensive reach of the property.

Over the years, our music industry has seen many outstanding singers from different parts of our country, who braved the crowd to stand out in the limelight through this property. Embodying the brand philosophy of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’, Radio City Super Singer has become a true example of Radio City’s ability to infuse local flavour in its initiatives and connect emotionally with its listeners by being a fuel to power their dreams.

