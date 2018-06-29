Radio City to make Delhi evenings humorous with Radio Ke Aadi-Manav Show

The show featuring RJ Aadi and introducing RJ Manav will treat Delhi-ites with well humored pranks, parodies and tongue in cheek kind of crazy content that will add a double dose of entertainment to make everyoneÃ¢ÂÂs drive-time filled with fun

Radio City 91.1 FM, India's first private and leading FM station, is all set to make evenings humorous with the re-launch its evening show 'Radio Ke Aadi-Manav', a well segmented show to make the evening's fun filled while driving back home in Delhi.

The show featuring RJ Aadi and introducing RJ Manav will treat Delhi-ites with good humored pranks, parodies and tongue in cheek kind of crazy content that will add a double dose of entertainment to make everyone's drive-time filled with fun, laughter and mirth.

Radio Ke Aadi-Manav will air from 5pm-9pm from Monday to Friday will be majorly focusing on two key elements, some crazy contests to gratify the listeners and 'Supari', which is an old-fashioned prank call to tickle the funny bones of listeners in Delhi.

Watch out for Radio Ke Aadi Manav, because you might just get Supari-ed by them someday, stay tuned!

