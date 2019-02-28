Rafael Nadal breezes past Zverev to enter second round in Mexico

tennis

Rafael Nadal celebrates his win over Mischa Zverev. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal powered into the second round at the Mexican Open on Tuesday, breezing past Germany's Mischa Zverev in straight sets to advance to a meeting with Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

World No. 2 Nadal, playing in his first event since being thrashed by Novak Djokovic in last month's Australian Open final, was always in control during a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion completed the victory in 1hr 20min at Acapulco's Princess Mundo Imperial venue, defeating his 76th ranked opponent with ease. "I'm happy for the victory. It's never easy against Mischa, especially without competing for a while," said Nadal. "I'll try to enjoy this moment for the next few hours and then be ready for tomorrow," added Nadal, who said he is wary of the threat posed by the mercurial Kyrgios.

