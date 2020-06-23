Rafael Nadal enjoys post-lockdown period with wife Xisca in Ibiza

Tennis star Rafael Nadal is enjoying time off the court, holidaying with his wife Xisca Perello in Ibiza after Spain eased COVID-19 restrictions.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion was pictured jet skiing recently as he treated his friends to a party on his luxury yacht.

Earlier, Nadal, who tied the knot with Xisca last year, spent his time in isolation with her during lockdown.

The World No. 2, recently, had expressed reservations over resumptions of tennis and said the sport cannot resume until the situation is completely safe.

