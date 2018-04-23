Rafael Nadal masters Kei Nishikori to clinch Monte Carlo title

The Spaniard, 31, saw off Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 to become the first man to win a single tournament 11 times in the Open era with his 76th ATP Tour title



Rafael Nadal with the Monte Carlo Masters trophy yesterday

Rafael Nadal romped to a record-extending 11th Monte Carlo Masters title by brushing aside an outclassed Kei Nishikori in yesterday's final to retain the World No. 1 ranking.

The Spaniard, 31, saw off Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 to become the first man to win a single tournament 11 times in the Open era with his 76th ATP Tour title. Nadal's 31st Masters title is also an outright record, pulling him out of a tie with Novak Djokovic. "We've had some tough moments over these last five months," said Nadal, who was playing at his first ATP event since retiring from an Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic with a hip injury in January.

"I'll enjoy the moment and then tomorrow we'll start to think about the next tournament. But now I'll enjoy winning a Masters 1000 tournament which doesn't happen every day."

