Rafael Nadal plans to have kids after he retires

Rafael Nadal says, "The only thing I know is that I will have a family. I will definitely not be alone"

Nadal kisses girlfriend Xisca after a win at Monaco in 2016. Pic/AFP

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal's peers Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are all married and have children. But Nadal recently revealed that though he would love to have a family, he is currently happy being in a relationship with his girlfriend Xisca Perello.

"I enjoy both in tennis and outside it. I have a girlfriend too and I am not alone to take decisions. As a young guy, I thought that at 30 I would already have retired. At this age, I thought that I would have already been a former player and that I would have started a family. The only thing I know is that I will have a family. I will definitely not be alone," said Nadal, who plans to be a dad when he really retires from tennis, told Spanish daily Marca.

