Rafale Deal: Narendra Modi government got a 2.86 percent cheaper price than UPA

national

Comptroller and Auditor General report remains silent on offset partners in the deal, a point on which the Congress has been attacking the government

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party leaders during a protest against the Rafale deal, near Mahatma GandhiÃ¢Â€Â™s statue inside Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The Rafale deal signed by the Modi government to procure 36 fighter jets from France's Dassault got 2.86 per cent cheaper price than what was negotiated during the previous UPA regime in 2007, the much-awaited CAG report on the controversy-hit transaction showed on Wednesday.

Without disclosing pricing details in absolute terms, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said the deal was 6.54 per cent expensive in terms of engineering support package and performance-based logistics for the Indian Air Force, while the training costs has got 2.68 per cent expensive than the 2007 offer.

The CAG also flagged the drawbacks of settling for a 'Letter of Comfort' rather than a sovereign guarantee by the French government and said Dassault benefitted due to absence of such guarantees.

Cong: Chowkidar Auditor General

In a blistering attack, the Congress dubbed the CAG report on the Rafale deal as a "Chowkidar Auditor General" report and said the claim that the Modi government's contract to procure 36 jets got 2.86 per cent cheaper price than the UPA-era offer was "fake".

NCP questions authenticity

The NCP on Wednesday questionned the report's "authenticity" and claimed a "conflict of interest" by referring to CAG Rajiv Mehrishi's previous stint as Union finance secretary.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever