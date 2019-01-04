Rafale deal: Rahul seeks probe against PM for corruption, weakening national security

national

In its second contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Anil Ambani, telecom equipment maker Ericsson sought his detention in civil prison and said he be barred from travel overseas unless he ensures payment of Rs 550 crore owed to it

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be investigated for corruption and for weakening national security by giving the Rafale contract to "his friend".

Gandhi cited a media report on Swedish Telecom major Ericsson filing a contempt plea in the Supreme Court against Reliance Communications chief Anil Ambani and demanding that he detained. "In addition to corruption, the PM should be investigated for weakening national security by giving the Rafale contract to his friend and international debt master, Anil Ambani," Gandhi said in a tweet and tagged the media report.

In its second contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Anil Ambani, telecom equipment maker Ericsson sought his detention in civil prison and said he be barred from travel overseas unless he ensures payment of Rs 550 crore owed to it. The company is locked in a battle with Ambani's communication firm over pending dues.

