Rafale Deal: Reliance group sends legal notices to Congress leaders

The Congress leaders said they would not be scared by such notices, which have been sent to several spokespersons and other leaders

Anil Ambani. Pic/AFP

Facing allegations of getting undue benefits from the Rafale deal, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has sent legal notices to several Congress leaders asking them to "cease and desist" from levelling such charges, which was promptly dubbed by the party as evidence of a "nexus between the BJP and the corporate world".

The Congress leaders said they would not be scared by such notices, which have been sent to several spokespersons and other leaders. The notices have been served amid a month-long offensive planned by the party on the Rafale deal under which top party leaders will be holding press conferences and demonstrations across the country.

