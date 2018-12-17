Rafale Row: MP's give adjournment motion in Lok Sabha

national

The Rafale jet deal controversy has been on the boil over the last few months

Two Members of Parliament (MP), one each from Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Rafale issue.

CPI(M) MP Mohammed Salim and Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan have given adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament over Rafale jets issue pertaining to the Centre's decision to purchase 36 ready-to-fly jets from French company Dassault Aviation.

The Rafale jet deal controversy has been on the boil over the last few months. The controversy on the Supreme Court's verdict has started after the Centre filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking correction in its judgment on Rafale fighter jet deal.

On November 15, the Central Government filed an application before the Apex Court seeking a correction in the order to make it clear that the pricing aspect, examined by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has not been looked into by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as yet.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Jha, has also announced on Sunday that he is moving a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi for allowing the Centre to present factually wrong affidavit before the Supreme Court in the Rafale deal case.

