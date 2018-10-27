Raghav Juyal: I focus on journey more than what I achieve

television

Raghav Juyal who anchors the show Crazy Wheels, says he wants to enjoy his journey as an artiste rather than calculating his achievements

Raghav Juyal

Popular TV host and dancer Raghav Juyal, who anchors the show "Crazy Wheels", says he wants to enjoy his journey as an artiste rather than calculating his achievements.

"I focus on the journey more than what I achieve in the end of it. When I started, I was enjoying dance and coming from a small town, I had no idea that I will get an opportunity to dance on a national platform and that the whole nation will see my performance on TV. So basically, I am enjoying what I am doing and going with the flow," Raghav told IANS in an interview.

"Crazy Wheels" is a show by factual entertainment leader HISTORY TV18, and features some of the funniest, wildest and most unbelievable things that can happen on wheels. Raghav adds his wacky commentary to the show, which on air on Thursday.

He said he found the concept of the show "super entertaining".

"I am glad to host the show because in the process I am having so much fun when people are making funny mistakes on the road," he added.

Having started his career in 2011, Raghav rose fame as the second runner-up on the dance reality show "Dance India Dance (Season 3)". He hosted several dance shows and participated in some of them too.

The 27-year-old from Uttarakhand said nothing has changed in him and he does not take his growing popularity too seriously.

"I think it is good that when I go to my village in the hill station where my grandparents live, (people) do not watch TV... because they don't treat me as star. My childhood friends, people in the village treat me like one of them. That is how I stay grounded. No matter what I am going to achieve in the future, I will stay connected to the reality," said Raghav.

Since Raghav has acted in films like "Sonali Cable" and "ABCD 2", asked why instead of taking his acting career seriously, he hosts reality TV shows, he said cinema is not his only goal to achieve.

"I am learning acting to improve my skill. I also believe that acting is about observing people from daily life. The more I interact with participants in the show, or other people, the more I learn more about my craft. Honestly, I do not think I should only act in films to be an actor.

"I also act in theatre and that helps me to perform better," said Raghav, who is also gearing up for the Remo D'Souza directorial "ABCD 3".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever