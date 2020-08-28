Raghav Juyal on Abhay 2: Have drawn from past experiences

Having acquired a fan following owing to his comic acts as a television host, Raghav Juyal now plays a baddie in the web show, Abhay 2. "I keep giving auditions for parts and that's how I bagged this one. It's interesting for someone who has played comic parts to be seen as an antagonist. I wanted to break the image I have as a host who banks on comedy," says the dancer, who had taken a three-year hiatus to improve his skills as an actor.

In order to do justice to his part in Ken Ghosh's offering, Juyal says he is excited to see which past traumatic events he chooses to draw from to pull off the character. "In the workshops that I had done, I had learnt miming and physical theatre, and that helped me tremendously in improving my craft and during my auditions. There will be some action scenes involving Kunal [Kemmu] and me. The part I play is of a serial killer with a traumatic past that has hampered his mental health. I intend to show him as someone who is motivated by his guilt," says the actor, adding that he enjoyed the process of improvising on set with his co-actors, also including Ram Kapoor and Asha Negi.

