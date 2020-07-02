Raghu Ram, wife Natalie fly to Canada with baby Rhythm: What a journey, but we made it
Raghu Ram, who recently embraced fatherhood, flew to Canada with wife Natalie Di Luccio and their five-month-old son Rhythm, amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Television host, producer and actor Raghu Ram, who recently embraced fatherhood, flew to Canada with wife Natalie Di Luccio and their five-month-old son Rhythm, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor is now quarantined with Natalie's family at their home in Toronto for two weeks.
Natalie shared the family picture on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, "We reached Canada. What a journey but man, we made it. So relieved. Quarantine now for 14 days. Poor mom has to look at Rhythm from the driveway for now. Soon you'll be able to hold your grandson mommy. Rhythm is so eager to play with Nika (our dog). I have a feeling they are going to become best of friends (sic)".
Take a look at Natalie's post here:
Before this, the star wife had shared a lovely picture with her son. Natalie, who turned a year older on Tuesday, celebrated her birthday on the flight. Sharing a selfie with Rhythm on Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes today! @instaraghu, Rhythm and I celebrated it up in the air:). You can't tell by my mask but I'm smiling. Hello Canada!!!!!!"
This is Raghu Ram's second marriage with Natalie Di Luccio. This couple tied the knot in December 2018. The former Roadies' judge was earlier married to actress Sugandha Garg. After 10 years of being married, they announced the news of their separation in January 2016. Talking about Natalie Di Luccio, she was reportedly in a 4-year relationship with actor and TV host Eijaz Khan from 2011 to 2015. She has termed him as an inspiration for her first Hindi song.
The couple had lots of fun during their quarantine days. Raghu gave Natalie a haircut at home. He shared a picture and joked that she has created a 'monster'. "Guess who gave @nataliediluccio a #LockdownHaircut! She likes it, but doesn't realise the monster she's created. My war on hair has begun! VENGEANCE WILL BE MIIIIIINE!!! (sic)", he captioned it.
Unfortunately, the period was not completely happy for the Roadies host. Raghu lost his close friend Abdul Rauf to coronavirus. Rauf had first joined Raghu as his driver and rose through the ranks to become the head of the production at a content start-up. He died on Thursday, May 21. The actor penned down an emotional note for his friend and poured his heart out trying to cope with the loss.
I lost you last night to Covid 19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in production of many shows, rising to the top as head of production at Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort. There was so much more to achieve, my friend. So many more battles to fight side by side. I can't begin to tell you how much I'll miss you. I still can't believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark! This was not how it was supposed to end. Goodbye, Abdul. This will never be ok.
