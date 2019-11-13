MENU

Ragini MMS Returns: Shake a leg with Sunny Leone, again

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 11:45 IST | Sonil Dedhia |

Sunny Leone shoots a special dance number for web series, Ragini MMS Returns

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

Life has come a full circle for Sunny Leone who shot to Bollywood fame courtesy her Baby Doll act in Ragini MMS 2 (2014). The actor will be making a special appearance in the second season of the ALTBalaji web series, Ragini MMS Returns, which stars Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. Leone will feature in a dance number titled Hello Ji, composed by Meet Bros.

Confirming the news, she says, "The song has been mounted on a large scale as the makers want to blow this one out of the park. Over the last few years, Ekta [Kapoor, producer] and I were planning to collaborate on something. When I met her recently, she suggested that I do this song.

She has put in a lot of effort into creating this track." Knowing that comparisons with her dance numbers are inevitable, Leone adds, "Vishnu Deva [choreographer] and I have [taken efforts to] make sure that it is different from what I have done in the past."

