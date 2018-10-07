Rahul accuses BJP of helping the rich; Modi says Cong dividing people

national

Blame game starts as dates get announced for polls in Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and MP

Congress President Rahul Gandhi greets his supporters during a roadshow, in Jabalpur, on Saturday

Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of working for the interest of a few rich people and ignoring the farmers and other sections of the society. He said his party will ensure implementation of the Tribal Rights Bill if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajashthan.

"If you want to help out the rich, do it...but also help the farmers and other poor sections of the society. If `3 lakh crore of the rich can be written off, then why not give such concessions to farmers and other poor sections of the society?" he asked.

Speaking at an event organised by a tribal organisation, Adivasi Ekta Parishad, he said, "The Tribal Bill is not a gift, but right of the tribal people. The tribal people must have their rights over land, water and forests."

Dates declared

December 7: Day Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls

Nov 12: Day first phase of elections will take place in Chhattisgarh

November 20: Day second phase of elections will take place in Chhattisgarh

November 28: Day voting to elect new Assemblies in MP and Mizoram will take place

FB to set up task force for 2019 polls

Facing the task of tackling election-related interference on its platform, Facebook said it is establishing a task force comprising "hundreds of people" in the country to prevent bad actors from abusing its platform.

