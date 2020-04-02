Rahul Aware keen to arrest COVID-19

India's Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning wrestler Rahul Aware, who is currently undergoing training as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik, is eager to get on the streets to help the nation fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Though I am currently training, I actually want to be out during this time of crisis. I want to be at the forefront of handling this situation, just the way I represented my country and have fought it out on the wrestling mat. This is the perfect time to serve the nation as a police officer. If my seniors permit me, I would like to serve, just like other fellow sportsmen-turned-police officers just like cricketer Joginder Sharma and kabaddi star Ajay Thakur are doing at the moment," Aware, 28, told mid-day on Wednesday.



Rahul Aware in his police uniform

Aware, is the only sportsperson in the batch of 10 DSPs who are undergoing training. They all attend lectures via video conferences while staying put in their respective rooms at the academy.

'Sad situation'

"What our country is going through due to this pandemic is sad. My heart goes out particularly to the daily wage earners who have lost their jobs and income as a result of this lockdown. It is very challenging for them to survive. I appeal to everyone to think about them. And please stay home as advised by the government," said Aware, who won a bronze at the World Championships (61kg category) in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan last year.

Rahul's donation

Aware is also doing his bit financially. The 57kg category gold medal-winner at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, Australia, has donated R2 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund.

Across last year, Aware also adopted five young underprivileged wrestlers and is helping build their sporting careers. "I don't like to speak about what I am doing for society but I'm grateful to all those who have helped me when I was in need," he signed off.

