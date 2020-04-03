Rahul Dev's never seen before avatar in Who's Your Daddy? will take you on a laughter ride

Known for his stylish and captivating antagonist performances, the very popular villain of the Bollywood industry, Rahul Dev will be seen in a new and different avatar in ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming web-series Who's Your Daddy?.

Having worked in more than 100 feature films, Rahul Dev is all set to enthral the audience with his impeccable comic timing and incredible performance. He will be seen playing the character of a retired Major Subedaar, Prem Singh Barnala, who is instinctive, naive, emotional and unsure of himself. Evolving to make peace and embracing the positives of life, the character's sense of humour will definitely make you fall in love with him.

Speaking about his role, Rahul Dev shares, "After doing a plethora of anti-hero roles with some notable exceptions in 'Ashoka', 'Shaheed', 'Indian', and 'Kyon', I got a chance to explore comedy with the film Mubarakan,' about 2 years ago. And now I agreed to do this role as the idea of playing an integral part in a story about a crazy Punjabi family placed in Delhi sounded interesting. Within the scope of the screenplay, I have tried to approach the character of 'Prem Singh Barnala' organically. For instance, integrating colloquial Punjabi with my spoken lines make the character more believable and real. It's a completely different character that I had the opportunity to explore. I hope the audience will like seeing him and relate to him."

Who's Your Daddy will showcase the story of how Soggy's father Prem Singh Barnala becomes an overnight star with the lady patrons of the DVD world and how the duo run a successful business until their world turns upside down. Amidst this entire chaos, nobody seems to find the answer to one question - 'Soggy Ke Bete Ka Daddy Kaun Hai?' Binge-Watch Who's Your Daddy? streaming now on the ALTBalaji app

