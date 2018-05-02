Rahul Dholakia's plea to government on promoting Indian films

Rahul Dholakia says ministers don't need to go to the Cannes Film Festival to promote India's cinema



National Award winning director Rahul Dholakia of "Parzania" and "Raees" fame, says ministers don't need to go to the Cannes Film Festival to promote the country's cinema.

I’ve said it at Cannes last year, will say it again: if Ministers want to promote cinema, they need’nt go to Cannes. Give us a revised CBFC, Help in theatrical distribution of regional/ alt cinema, and ensure our films release without politically motivated protests. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) May 1, 2018

"If ministers want to promote cinema, they needn't go to Cannes. Give us a revised CBFC, help in theatrical distribution of regional/alternate cinema, and ensure our films release without politically motivated protests," Dholakia tweeted. Every year, a few government officials participate at the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival. The event gets underway this year on May 8.

