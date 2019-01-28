Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi enjoy lunch during vacation in Goa

national

Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with a patron of Fisherman's Wharf restaurant in south Goa, Rachna Fernandes who took to Instagram to share her star struck moment. Pic/Instagram Rachna Fernandes

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi visited the popular Fisherman's Wharf restaurant in south Goa on Sunday. Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes, who was dining at the same restaurant along with her relatives told ANI that Rahul Gandhi took photographs with her and the patrons of the seafood restaurant.

View this post on Instagram Awed by his charm and modesty ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #rahulgandhi A post shared by Rachna Fernandes (@rachna_the_dentist_fernandes) onJan 27, 2019 at 5:26am PST

"When I asked him for a photograph, he said he would oblige after he settles the bill. Once the bill was paid by him., Rahul took a picture with me," said Fernandes.

Goa: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a restaurant in South Goa yesterday, where he had lunch with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (Pic courtesy: Dentist Rachna Fernandes - in pic with Rahul Gandhi) pic.twitter.com/D1YWyrdlfl — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Rachna Fernandes also shared the photograph on Instagram and wrote, "Awed by his charm and modesty". The mother-son duo arrived in Goa on January 26 on a private plane, and are residing at a five-star resort.



In the picture, Rahul Gandhi looked uber cool and was seen sporting a casual blue t-shirt as he was all smiles for the camera. After a turbulent winter session of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi is on mini-vacay with his mother Sonia in Goa. According to a Goa Congress spokesperson, the party President and Sonia Gandhi are on a "private visit" and there are no official engagements scheduled during his stay in Goa at a five-star resort in South Goa.

With inputs from Agencies

