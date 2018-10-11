Rahul Gandhi appoints media coordinators for poll-bound states

national

Rahul Gandhi

Gearing up for the upcoming election cycle, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Wednesday appointed media coordinators to steer the party's communication strategy, sources said. Party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has been handed the charge of media coordinator for Madhya Pradesh, Congress sources said.

Congress media panelist Jaiveer Shergill will take care of Chhattisgarh and party spokesperson Pawan Khera would be the media coordinator in Rajasthan, they said. The media coordinates will spearhead the party's publicity strategy in their respective states in the run up to assembly elections.

