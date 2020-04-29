Rahul Gandhi assures help to patients in Wayanad

Congress leader and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has interacted with the local leaders of the party in his constituency and took stock of the situation during the covid lockdown. During the video conferencing that happened on Tuesday evening, the local leaders raised the issue of the condition of patients suffering from chronic ailments like kidney and liver disease.

Party sources said Rahul Gandhi assured his help to these patients and said that he would take care of the treatment of such patients. The sources also said that Rahul Gandhi has assured to help a 1,000 people for their medical treatment. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had sent thermal scanners and PPE kits to his constituency and had spoken to the collector Adeela Abdullah and Jafar Malik. The Congress MP has also allotted money from his MPLAD Fund.

Rahul Gandhi has been emphasising on conducting more tests.

He has also suggested easing of the lockdown as economic activity could start in the green zones. Rahul has been critical of the Centre for "the one-size-fit-all lockdown" which "has brought untold misery and suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers and business owners".

