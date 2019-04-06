Rahul Gandhi charms Wardha, promises separate annual budget for farmers

national

Congress President also slammed the PM; he pushed his Nyay scheme and said money through it will be given to women, not male members of family

Rahul Gandhi said if voted to power, they will have 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and the legislative assembly. Pic/Sunny Shende

In what could be yet another game-changer after his assurance of minimum income guarantee, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has promised a separate annual budget for farmers, if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

Wardha district has been the capital of the agrarian crisis where farmers' suicides continue to take place. It and four other adjoining districts in the cotton belt are very sensitive to issues that pertain to agriculture.

Sensing the nerve of the crowd that had surpassed the attendance at the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the same venue four days ago, Gandhi chose to remain calm while hitting hard at the PM and the BJP.

Aapko Nyay milega

He said the Congress (UPA) would have a separate annual budget for the farmers because the BJP had been disrespectful to them (farmers) and their serious issues in the past five years.

"I understand that Mr PM was here the other day. Did Mr PM talk about employment? Did Mr PM tell you about the minimum support price for your farm produce? Did Mr PM talk about Anil Ambani? Did he ever talk about giving you Rs 15 lakh? Did he say sorry to you for not providing two crore jobs?" He asked the crowd amid loud cheering.

"It is because of this discrimination and the wrong policies that robbed you of your money, that we have come up with Nyay scheme which will give Rs 72,000 per year to the poorest of poor families of the country. The scheme is no fake promise because we have worked on it for six months and are sure its implementation will not impact the country's financial condition," he said.

Gandhi said the Nyay scheme will actually give an impetus to the Indian economy when the beneficiaries start spending the money on purchasing things. "This is the truth. The truth is not beautiful because what you were promised was a false assurance, which appealed to you and me as well. But now we have realised that we can surely give you Rs 72000 not Rs 15 lakh. This much I can do for you. I cannot promise anymore because I know that will not be possible," he said.

Gandhi said the chowkidar had done a surgical strike on the poor through demonetisation and GST. "Our manifesto says that no indebted farmer will be arrested for loan servicing default because big names like Mallya and Modi who cheated the country by loan defaults were not arrested," he said.

Nyay money for women

In another revelation, he said the Nyay money would be deposited in the bank accounts of women, not a male member of the family. "We respect women, and we will have 33% reservation for them in the Parliament and legislative assembly," Gandhi said.

Gandhi exuded confidence that the country would give the BJP a shock in the elections. He said, "This country doesn't speak much, but acts through ballot. I am sure the country will demolish the chowkidar."

