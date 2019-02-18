Rahul Gandhi condemns murder of two Youth Congress activists in Kerala

national

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday condemned the murder of two Youth Congress activists in Kerala.

"The brutal murder of two members of our Youth Congress family in Kasargod, Kerala, is shocking. The Congress prty stands in solidarity with the families of these two young men and I send them my deepest condolences. We will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice," he tweeted.

The activists - Krupesh, 19, and Joshy, 24 - were attacked by three assailants who came on motorcycles. While Krupesh breathed his last at the Kasargode district hospital, Joshy died en route to a medical facility in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The Kasargode unit of the Congress has called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in the district on Monday to protest the murder. While the state Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran alleged that CPI-M workers were involved in the murder, the Left party, has denied any involvement.

