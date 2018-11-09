Rahul Gandhi condoles death of CISF jawan, 4 civilians in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack

national

Four civilians and a CISF jawan were killed when suspected Naxals blew up a bus with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district

Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of four civilians and a CISF jawan in an explosion carried out by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

Four civilians and a CISF jawan were killed when suspected Naxals blew up a bus with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district, four days ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in the state, police said. Two personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were also injured in the explosion, the third Naxal attack in 15 days in the poll-bound state.

"I am very much hurt by the news of the naxal attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. I express my deepest condolences over the death of a CISF jawan along with four civilians," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

