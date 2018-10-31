Rahul Gandhi: 'Congressman' Patel had no tolerance for communalism

Oct 31, 2018, 14:28 IST | mid-day online desk

A man with a steely will, tempered by compassion. He was a Congressman to the core, who had no tolerance for bigotry or communalism," Gandhi's tribute said

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid rich tribute to "Congressman" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary. Rahul said he was a man of "steel will" and had "no tolerance for bigotry or communalism"."Sardar Patel was a patriot, who fought for an independent, united and secular India.

"A man with a steely will, tempered by compassion. He was a Congressman to the core, who had no tolerance for bigotry or communalism," Gandhi's tribute said. Sardar Patel, was born to Ladba and Jhaverbhai Patel in Gujarat's Nadiad on October 31, 1875. He was the first Deputy Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the country.

Rahul Gandhi further tweeted:

He is also popularly known as the Iron Man of India.

With inputs from IANS

