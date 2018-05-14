Rahul Gandhi criticise Narendra Modi government over petrol price hike

His attack comes after voting for the Karnataka Assembly had ended



Rahul Gandhi/ File Pic

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised Narendra Modi-led government over the increased fuel prices. His attack comes after voting for the Karnataka Assembly had ended.

"Karnataka finishes voting, Fuel prices rise to a 4-year high! The key principle of Modinomics: Fool as many people as you can, as often as you can," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram also slammed the government. "There we go again. More taxes on petrol and diesel, more burden on the consumer. The Karnataka election was only an interval."

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) resumed the dynamic pricing system for fuel on Monday, pushing petrol prices in the national capital to 74.80 per litre.

The IOC had suspended the dynamic pricing for fuel for 19 days to "avoid creating unnecessary panic among the consumers".

In Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 74.80 per litre on Monday, the highest since September 2013 when it was Rs 76.06. The price was last changed on April 24 when petrol was Rs 74.63 per litre.

