Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Ahmedabad Court in criminal defamation case

Before appearing in connection with the criminal defamation suit, Rahul also visited Swathi restaurant in Ahmedabad where he was seen interacting with people and clicking selfies with them

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Twitter Rahul Gandhi

On Friday, the Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court granted bail to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel.

I'm in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/ BJP.



I thank them for providing me these platforms & opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public.



Satyameva Jayate ðÂÂÂ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 12, 2019

On Friday, Rahul arrived at the Court to appear in connection with the case. Earlier in the day, Congress leader had informed through a tweet that he would be appearing in another case filed against him by his "political opponents in the RSS and BJP."

Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi leaves from Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court, after he was granted bail, in connection with criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel. pic.twitter.com/gsf2QcPMD9 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

"I am in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP. I thank them for providing me these platforms and opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate," he said in the tweet.

Last year in August, two separate criminal defamation cases were filed against Rahul and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala for their remark that Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) had exchanged Rs 745.58 crore in just five days during demonetisation.

"Within a mere five days of the implementation of the demonetisation drive, old denominations worth Rs 3,118 crore were deposited in 11 district corporative banks that had links to the BJP leaders. The most noteworthy of them was Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, whose directors include BJP president Amit Shah," Surjewala had said.

He had further said that the bank, which is chaired by Ajay Patel, a close associate of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, received Rs 745.58 crore from November 10 to November 14.

Gujarat: Congress's Rahul Gandhi visited Swathi Restaurant in Ahmedabad, earlier today. He is currently appearing before Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court, in connection with criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel. pic.twitter.com/9HCtHVNT19 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

On the other hand, during his first visit to Amethi after losing the Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attributed his defeat to local leaders staying away from the people and assured he would not abandon the constituency.

"I will not leave Amethi. It is my home and family," former state Youth Congress chief Nadeem Ashraf Jayasi quoted Gandhi as saying at a meeting. "The development of Amethi will not be hampered. I am the MP from Wayanad but my ties with Amethi are three decades old. I will fight for Amethi in Delhi," Gandhi told party workers. Before the 2019 defeat, Gandhi represented Amethi since the 2004 general polls, reports agencies.

