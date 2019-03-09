Rahul Gandhi highlights 'uncanny similarity' between PM Modi, Nirav Modi

national

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and diamantaire Nirav Modi of looting India, and highlighted the "uncanny similarity" between the Prime Minister and his "bhai" (brother).

"The video of fugitive #NiravModi in London shows an uncanny similarity between him & his bhai, PM Modi. Both have looted India and are called Modi. Both refuse to answer any questions. Both believe they are above the law. Both will face justice," Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul has, time and again, accused the Prime Minister of being soft towards Nirav Modi, a prime accused in the PNB scam.

Earlier today, Nirav was traced living in an 8-million pound apartment in London's posh locality West End according to the Daily Telegraph.

An interview and a video with the wanted diamantaire published early Saturday in the British newspaper revealed that Modi has also started a new diamond business in Soho. The newspaper headlined its piece 'Exclusive: India's most wanted manÂ Nirav Modi - accused of £1.5 billion fraud -living openly in London'.

The video shows Nirav Modi sporting a handle-bar moustache and wearing an expensive jacket, repeatedly saying no commentsÂ to a series of questions put to him by the newspaper's reporter, including whether he has sought asylum in the United Kingdom.

Modi is the subject of an extradition request by India, along with an Interpol Red Corner Notice being issued for the PNB scam accused. Modi is the prime accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB fraud, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi. Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018, while Modi is in London.

Both Modi and Choksi left India in January last year before the PNB scam came out in the public. The duo has not returned to India despite repeated summons from probe agencies and courts.

