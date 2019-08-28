Rahul Gandhi: Kashmir India's internal issue, no room for Pak to intervene

national

Rahul Gandhi said that Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other country to intervene

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader stated that Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other country to intervene in the matter. According to news agency, PTI, he stated this is despite the fact that he disagreed with the government on many issues. The Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi also added that violence in Kashmir is instigated by Pakistan.

I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2019

There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2019

"I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it," he took to social media platform, Twitter and shared. "There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world," he added.

With inputs from PTI

