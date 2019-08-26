Expand scope of MGNREGA works in Kerala, says Rahul Gandhi

national

In his letter, Gandhi has asked the Rural Development Minister to increase the minimum guaranteed days of employment to a family to 200 days

On Monday, in wake of the flash floods in Kerala, Congress leader, and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandi write a latter to Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to expand the scope of works under MGNREGA and increase the minimum guaranteed days of employment to a family to 200 days.

In the letter dated August 23, 2019, Gandhi said that Kerala has witnessed one of the worst floods in the last few decades. Heavy rains, flooding, and landslides have left people homeless and rendered thousands of houses uninhabitable due to mud and silt deposition.

He further said that in the past the Rural Development Ministry had made special dispensation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in calamity-hit villages, blocks or districts notified by the state government.

Furthermore, Section 3(4) of the MGNREGA Act, 2005 empowers the central government to increase the number of days of employment beyond the guaranteed period, the letter read. Rahul Gandhi who his parliamentary constituency Wayanad between August 11 and August 14, took stock of the rescue and relief works in the state.

Later, Gandhi took to social networking site Twitter and urged people to donate for the flood victims.

