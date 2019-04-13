Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and others pay tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs on Twitter

Published: Apr 13, 2019, 11:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The massacre, on April 13, 1919, is one of the darkest chapters of India's freedom struggle against the British occupation

Pic courtesy/Amarinder Singh's Twitter

April 13 (Saturday) marks the 100th anniversary of the massacre, in which British forces led by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer opened fire on hundreds of unarmed, innocent Indians, including women and children, who were protesting peacefully against the oppressive Rowlatt Act of the British government.

The massacre, on April 13, 1919, is one of the darkest chapters of India's freedom struggle against the British occupation. Hundreds of people, including students, local residents and visitors, held a candlelight march in Amritsar on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Friday evening. Netizens on the social media platform Twitter paid their tributes to the innocent souls killed in the massacre.

Leaders from various parties shared posts on Twitter expressing sorrow and paying homage to the innocent lives martyred in the massacre.

