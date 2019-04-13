Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and others pay tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs on Twitter

national

The massacre, on April 13, 1919, is one of the darkest chapters of India's freedom struggle against the British occupation

April 13 (Saturday) marks the 100th anniversary of the massacre, in which British forces led by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer opened fire on hundreds of unarmed, innocent Indians, including women and children, who were protesting peacefully against the oppressive Rowlatt Act of the British government.

The massacre, on April 13, 1919, is one of the darkest chapters of India's freedom struggle against the British occupation. Hundreds of people, including students, local residents and visitors, held a candlelight march in Amritsar on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Friday evening. Netizens on the social media platform Twitter paid their tributes to the innocent souls killed in the massacre.

My humble tributes to the martyrs of #JallianwalaBaghMassacre . Those martyrs, who made supreme sacrifice were non violent protestors. Such incidents of brutality are unparalleled in history. The incident is a reminder how with utmost difficulties, we have won our independence. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 13, 2019

It is sacrifices like these of Indian patriots, and its people that gave us our hard-won freedom. Now, those with nothing to do with that freedom struggle, are trying to appropriate that fight and preach to us. #JallianwalaBaghMassacre https://t.co/UIGwdsLKgn — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 13, 2019

Today is the 100th anniversary of the #JallianwalaBaghMassacre. My solemn tribute to the victims of that horrific day.



On this occasion, I also offer my deepest respect to #RabindranathTagore, who gave up his knighthood to protest against this massacre — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 13, 2019

Today is the centenary of the brutal Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, a day of infamy that stunned the entire world and changed the course of the Indian freedom struggle.



The cost of our freedom must never be forgotten.



#JallianwalaBaghCentenary pic.twitter.com/f13691imZd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2019

Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of. pic.twitter.com/jBwZoSm41H — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2019

Feel blessed as I pay my respects at Sri Akal Takht Sahib along with @INCIndia President @RahulGandhi, soon after his arrival in Amritsar on the eve of #JallianwalaBaghCentenary. pic.twitter.com/IHi69eW5yE — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 12, 2019

Remembering the innocent souls who were martyred, mercilessly, for taking a stand for our country's independence this day, 100 years ago. #JallianwalaBaghCentenary is a reminder that even the worst of massacres couldn't dampen the spirit of our countrymen. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/1pWxBcUvlG — Chowkidar Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) April 13, 2019

Remembering the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre on the centenary of the most gruesome incident in Indian history. The sacrifice and valour of the martyrs of this tragedy will never be forgotten by. The nation remains indebted to them. #JallianwalaBaghCentenary pic.twitter.com/Mf6yDAnmLK — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 13, 2019

Leaders from various parties shared posts on Twitter expressing sorrow and paying homage to the innocent lives martyred in the massacre.

