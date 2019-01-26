Rahul Gandhi: Priyanka's entry into politics not a sudden decision

national

Therefore, she decided to join politics," he said. On Priyanka's political role, Gandhi said her main job was to revive the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. No decision on her role outside that state has been taken

Rahul Gandhi interacts with intellectuals during a townhall event in Bhubaneswar. Pic/PTI

Bhubaneswar: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics was not sudden, as she had decided to play a role in the party after her children grew up. The decision on the timing of Priyanka's political plunge was taken some years ago. She was delaying it because of the children, he said, replying to a question at an interactive session here.

"Now her children are grown-up. Therefore, she decided to join politics," he said. On Priyanka's political role, Gandhi said her main job was to revive the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. No decision on her role outside that state has been taken.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plunged into active politics on Wednesday and was made AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East in a move reflecting the party's intent to go full throttle in the northern state in the run-up to the parliamentary polls. Stating that he and Priyanka share a strong bond, the Congress president said "both of us have been through hell together" as he recalled the political upheavals in the family.

'Rahul will be PM if Cong gets majority'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Rahul Gandhi shall be the Prime Minister if the party gets a majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, if it fails to get a clear majority and the government is formed with alliances, then the PM will be announced after discussion and deliberations, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever