Rahul Gandhi: Rapes are a political issue

"What are the issues in Karnataka? Helping the farmers - we have given Rs 8,000 crore to the farmers. How much money has the PM given to the farmers of India and that of Karnataka. I want to ask that question."

"Are you telling me that if India's women are raped, politicians should not discuss it? It is an issue that is fundamental," he said during a press briefing and added that the Congress will keep on raising them. "The treatment of our women is absolutely an issue. Modi likes to discuss things like sea planes, which is a political issue, I guess... bullet trains."

Commenting on Modi questioning the Congress for politicising rapes by holding a candle light march, Gandhi said, "Excuse me, atrocities against women, rapes are political issues. It is absolutely a national issue."

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said incidents of rape should not be politicised, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said rapes are a political issue and his party would continue to raise them.

BJP dosen't like my visits to temples: Rahul

'On one side you have the RSS idea of one concept in the country. On the other, you have an idea that every single person in the country should be able to express himself; that all my friends in Karnataka should have pride in their language, in their food. That is what this fight has become'

'Throughout last 15 years, I've been visiting temples, mosques, gurudwaras and every religious institution I come across. BJP doesn't like this. I don't think they understand the meaning of the term Hindu. It's a perspective. It's something which lives with you throughout'

Plea against Cong manifesto rejected

The Supreme Court observed that assuring the minorities on alleviation of their socio-economic backwardness does not amount to corrupt practice and rejected Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik's plea alleging that Congress was seeking votes by using religion in its Karnataka poll manifesto. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also referred to various judgements and said since 1952 till 2017, the top court has ruled that "once the poll process begins, no court shall interfere with it".

Three cops die on way to election duty

Three police officers on their way to election duty were killed in Karnataka's Bagalkot city on Thursday. Deputy SP Balegouda, Circle Police Inspector KS Shivaswami and car driver Venugopal died after their jeep collided with a truck near Mallapur crossing in Bagalkot city.

