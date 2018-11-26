Rahul Gandhi reveals his 'gotra' in Pushkar temple

national

Gandhi, who had earlier said that he is a Lord Shiva devotee and a "janeu dhari" Hindu and had been under continuous attack from the BJP to unveil his caste identity

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday revealed his "gotra" as "Dattatreya" in a puja ceremony organised in a Pushkar temple, said a temple priest.

Gandhi, who had earlier said that he is a Lord Shiva devotee and a "janeu dhari" Hindu and had been under continuous attack from the BJP to unveil his caste identity, was asked about his gotra in Pushkar and he introduced himself as Kaul Brahmin of Dattatreya gotra and performed the puja.

The priest said according to the temple records, Rahul Gandhi is a Kashmiri Brahmin, and added: "Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru and his family are Kashmiri Pandits of Dattatreya gotra."

In the register, he wrote: "I, Rahul Gandhi, son of Shri Rajiv Gandhi, am happy to come to Pushkar for puja ceremony on 26/11/2018. After offering puja with the help of our family priest (Dinnanath Kaul and Rajnath Kaul), I feel contented and happy. I have prayed for peace and harmony in India and the world."

At the end of the document, Rahul Gandhi signed his name in English.

Speaking to IANS, head priest of Brahma temple Pandit Krishna Gopal said: "Rahul Gandhi visited temple offering his prayers. We told him you have everything, name, fame, prosperity. Now we wish for your early marriage."

Earlier in the morning, he had also offered a "chadar" and flowers at the holy Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates