Rahul Gandhi should sack Digvijaya Singh from Congress: BJP

Congress has started policy of appeasement and policy of attacking Hindus just before Madhya Pradesh polls

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh for his "sanghi terror" remarks and demanded that party President Rahul Gandhi should sack him.

"Digvijaya Singh called Hindus terrorists and pointed finger at millions of Hindus, denigrated them and called them terrorists. Why do you take Hindus for granted, Rahul Gandhi? We don't want apology, we want Digvijaya to be sacked," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters here.

"Had Digvijaya Singh used this language against any other religion, would Rahul have spared him? Of course not. Sack him. You suspended Mani Shankar Aiyer during political campaign but now when polls are nearing, we demand suspension and sacking of Digvijaya Singh," he added.

Digvijaya Singh had on Monday said that all Hindu terrorists caught in the past have had been associated somehow with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"All Hindu terrorists who have ever been caught have association with RSS in some way or the other. Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was also part of RSS. So, this ideology is spreading hatred, hatred breeds violence, and from violence is bred terrorism," he said. Taking his remarks seriously, Patra said it was not a small matter.

"He is a senior leader of Congress. Madhya Pradesh elections are around the corner. Congress has started policy of appeasement and policy of attacking Hindus just before Madhya Pradesh polls. This should not be seen as a stand-alone statement but a core agenda of Congress," he said. Hitting out at Gandhi, he said that Gandhi is obsessed with the RSS and sees an RSS hand for everything that happens in the world.

"You must stop this. Rahul Gandhi has been reprimanded by court as well but he is not improving from doing the politics of appeasement," he said claiming that Pakistan is getting benefited with such statements. "With these statements of Congress, Pakistan gets benefit. We object to Congress and Rahul Gandhi's obsession with Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi's party is giving a platform to Pakistan," he said.

