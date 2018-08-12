Rahul Gandhi slams government over 'rising' atrocities against Dalits
Gandhi remarks came days after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having an "anti-Dalit" mindset
Congress president Rahul Gandhi yesterday attacked the Modi government over alleged rising atrocities against Dalits, citing a media report which claimed that BJP-ruled states registered the highest number of crimes against the Scheduled Castes.
Gandhi remarks came days after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having an "anti-Dalit" mindset. "I hope the fact check I'm attaching below, will wake him and Mr 56 up from their deep slumber on these rising atrocities; or I and the Congress party will," he tweeted, tagging a media report which cited the National Crime Records Bureau data of 2016.
