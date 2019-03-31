Rahul Gandhi to address poll rallies in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka today

national

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Congress President Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday sound the poll bugle by addressing two election rallies in Andhra Pradesh and one in Karnataka.

Gandhi is scheduled to first address a rally at a stadium in Vijayawada and then move to address another rally at Mudigal Bypass Road Ground in Kalyandurg.

All Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders said they personally observed arrangements to welcome the Congress scion to the state.

Senior Congress leader MM Pallam Raju told ANI, "Rahul will speak on the promises made by the Congress party on special category status to Andhra Pradesh and NYAY schemes. All our leaders will be present at the meeting. About 40,000 public is likely to come for the rally."

After addressing gathering in Andhra Pradesh, the Congress Chief will take a flight for Bengaluru to address another rally at Nelamangala in Karnataka.

The election to 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Polls in Karnataka for 28 Lok Sabha seats will take place in two phases on April 18 and 23. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

