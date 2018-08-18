Search

Rahul Gandhi urges Narendra Modi to declare Kerala floods national disaster

Aug 18, 2018, 13:30 IST | IANS

"Dear PM (Prime Minister), please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people are at stake," Gandhi tweeted

Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaks during the 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan' at Talkatora Stadium./PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately declare the floods in Kerala as a national disaster.

"Dear PM (Prime Minister), please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people are at stake," Gandhi tweeted.

Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 180 people as of Saturday morning, with over 3 lakh others forced to move to some 2,000 relief camps.

