Rahul Gandhi visits Sheila Dikshit's residence

Rahul Gandhi was in abroad at the time of Sheila Dikshit's funeral. She passed away on July 20

Rahul Gandhi, who was unable to attend the funeral of the former Chief Minister of Delhi visited her residence on Friday.

Delhi: Rahul Gandhi reaches late former Delhi CM, Sheila Dikshit's residence to meet her son Sandeep Dikshit. Rahul Gandhi arrived in India yesterday morning. pic.twitter.com/4qksYS77ly — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

Gandhi was in abroad at the time of Dikshit's funeral. She passed away on July 20.

Dikshit was elected as the Chief Minister of Delhi thrice between 1998 and 2013. She breathed her last after a cardiac arrest.

Even though Rahul Gandhi could not be present for her funeral, his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra attended Dikshit's funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi.

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.



My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Gandhi had earlier taken to Twitter to express his condolences. He called her Congress' beloved daughter and wrote, "I'm devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family and the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a three-term Chief Minister, in this time of great grief."

