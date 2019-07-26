Search

Rahul Gandhi visits Sheila Dikshit's residence

Published: Jul 26, 2019, 13:51 IST | mid-day online desk

Rahul Gandhi was in abroad at the time of Sheila Dikshit's funeral. She passed away on July 20

Pic/ANI

Rahul Gandhi, who was unable to attend the funeral of the former Chief Minister of Delhi visited her residence on Friday.

Gandhi was in abroad at the time of Dikshit's funeral. She passed away on July 20.

Dikshit was elected as the Chief Minister of Delhi thrice between 1998 and 2013. She breathed her last after a cardiac arrest.

Even though Rahul Gandhi could not be present for her funeral, his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra attended Dikshit's funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi.

Gandhi had earlier taken to Twitter to express his condolences. He called her Congress' beloved daughter and wrote, "I'm devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family and the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a three-term Chief Minister, in this time of great grief."

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

