Rahul Gandhi: Will support whoever defeats BJP, RSS

Rahul's statement came in response to a question posed by a woman journalist on whether he would back TMC chief Mamata Banerjee or BSP president Mayawati as the face of Prime Minister in the upcoming general elections, according to sources

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he will support any candidate who'll defeat the BJP and RSS. Rahul's statement came in response to a question posed by a woman journalist on whether he would back TMC chief Mamata Banerjee or BSP president Mayawati as the face of Prime Minister in the upcoming general elections, according to sources.

With regard to Congress' strategy for 2019, Rahul said the key agenda would be to seal their victory in UP and Bihar, which jointly constitute 22 per cent share of seats in Lok Sabha.

He also noted that BJP's allies, namely Telugu Desam Party and Shiv Sena, were already miffed with the party, which would be an added advantage to the Congress. Rahul, however, reportedly said his chances of becoming the next Prime Minister would be subject to where the dice falls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever