Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi take dig at Narendra Modi on 100 days in office

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe at the economic performance of the Narendra Modi government after the completion of 100 days in office.

Rahul congratulated the Prime Minister in a sarcastic way and then launched an attack for the economic slowdown which the country is facing.

Rahul Gandhi took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Congratulations to the Modi Govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it's needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also attacked Modi government and said that the government is still silent on the issue of economic slowdown and is hiding the truth from people through drama, deceit and lie. In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka said: "Government is sitting silent on the economic slowdown. The business has been stalled as companies are in trouble. From drama, deceit, lie, and publicity they are hiding the critical condition of the country from people."

(with inputs from IANS)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies