Rahul promises 22 l govt jobs in one year, says wants to do justice in next five years

Dungarpur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday promised to give government jobs to 22 lakh people in the next one year if he is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing an election rally, the Congress president said the Narendra Modi-led government had done injustice in the last five years.

"Now, I want to do justice in the next five years," Gandhi told the gathering. According to the Congress chief, Prime Minister Narendra had done the most injustice to tribals in the past five years. He did not fulfill promises and ran a government for 15-20 people, Gandhi alleged. Rajasthan goes to the polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

Recently, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said nearly 25 crore poor people in the country will get financial assistance of Rs 72,000 per annum if the party is voted to power. Announcing the details of the party's promised Minimum Income Guarantee scheme, Nyay, Gandhi said it will provide Rs 72,000 per annum to 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country.

Addressing the media here after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi said the scheme will be the "final assault on poverty". Nyay, a major promise of the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is economically feasible, he added, as he refused to take any question other than the scheme. He said the scheme will supplement income of those earning Rs 12,000 per month. "The minimum income line is Rs 12,000. Those who have income less than Rs 12,000 we will top up (their income)," he said.

