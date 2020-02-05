Rahul Roy: Mahesh Bhatt was adamant on casting me for Aashiqui

The evergreen movie that redefined love on the big screen and featured Rahul Roy and Anu Agrawal in lead roles celebrate 30 years since it hit theatres in the year 1990. The movie which went down in history as the epitome of romance was revisited and celebrated on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show recently. The iconic Jodi - Rahul Roy and Anu Agrawal graced the occasion along with the affable Deepak Tijori, who redefined friendship by playing the character of Ballu, and revealed interesting anecdotes from their days of shooting Aashiqui.

During the show, when Kapil asked Rahul Roy about his distinctive hairstyling in the movie, he shared, "It was done by my friend from London during my modeling phase. In fact, when I met Bhatt Sahab for the first time he found my hairstyle and dressing very weird". Further, he added, "When he was signing me for this movie each and many directors from the industry warned him against taking me as the lead and assured him that with me as the lead, it will be a failure. A lot of them said that I don't even look like a hero. I remember my hair used to be all scattered and it used to hide my facial expressions. But Bhatt Sahab was adamant about casting me in the film." To this, Kapil added, despite that, everyone followed the trend and copied the same hairstyle for ages as it had become a rage back then.

While recalling those days Rahul also shared that he never thought that he would work in Hindi Cinema and he used to accompany Mahesh Bhatt to various film sets so that he could catch the nuances of film making and acting by observing actors. He used to silently observe ace actors like Anupam Kher, Meenakshi Sheshadri etc. Despite the industry talking against him, Mahesh Bhatt went with his instinct of casting him as the Aashiqui lead and the rest is history! Rahul even shared that after the movie released, he learnt that people were so keen to watch it that they were buying the tickets in black for as high as Rs 1,500 rupees.

Tune in to The Kapil Sharma Show every Sat-Sun 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates