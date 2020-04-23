Raid 2 in the works; Ajay Devgn's film to be made into a multi-film franchise?

If you liked Ajay Devgn's 2018 mystery thriller Raid, then you will love this bit of news! It's being reported that Devgn's film will soon get a sequel, as the actor and producer Bhushan Kumar are already said to be working on it. Plus, according to a report, Raid will be turned into a multi-film franchise. Excited yet?

A source close to the development informed Mumbai Mirror, "The franchise seeks to bring into the public eye heroes who work closely with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes. To this day, nobody knows the identity of the officer on whom Ajay's Amay was modelled. Raid 2 will also be a tribute to men who don’t wear the uniform."

Bhushan Kumar, who produced the first film, told the publication, "It will be a huge multi-film franchise and Ajay Ji and I, along with Kumar Mangat ji, are looking to take Raid forward. The script of Part 2 is being developed. Since the original was a much-loved film, the sequel is a huge responsibility. After the super success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, there's a lot of pressure on this collaboration to live up to the expectation. We have always aimed at creating high concept films."

Raid, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, starred Ajay Devgn an IRS officer, Amay Patnaik. While Devgn and Bhushan Kumar are already collaborating on Bhuj: The Pride Of India, news of them reuniting for the Raid series is much welcome for fans of the film!

