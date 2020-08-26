Raigad building collapse: Death toll mounts to 16, rescue operation continues

The death toll in Raigad building collapse reached 16, including 7 males and 9 females, on Wednesday morning.



One person is missing and the rescue operation is still underway.



The incident took place when a five-storey residential building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district on August 24.

Raigad building collapse: Mahad residents warned that building was shaky



Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each person killed in the Raigad building collapse incident.

We've announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. Financial assistance of upto Rs 50,000 will be provided to those injured in the incident: Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar



At least 10 people lost their lives in Raigad building collapse. pic.twitter.com/b7YPSjp54f — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

An FIR was registered against five people earlier on Tuesday at Mahad city police station in the incident.



According to the police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever